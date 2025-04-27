Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

