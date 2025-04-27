Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.43% of Compugen worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Compugen Stock Performance
CGEN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.66.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
