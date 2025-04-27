Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.43% of Compugen worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.