Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 127,197 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,197 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Nkarta Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

