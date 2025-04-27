Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.