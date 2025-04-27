Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after buying an additional 108,336 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $56.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

