Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,100 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YALA. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

