Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 280,010 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.65 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

