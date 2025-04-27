Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,400 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 181,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 98,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 410,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

