Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 508,800 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $27,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Confluent by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 90,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.