Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 637,465 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 637,465 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Immersion worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 59,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $502,149.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,065,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,949,049.52. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $320,211.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,343. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

