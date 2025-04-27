Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SR Bancorp were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 14,975 shares of company stock valued at $174,689 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of 219.37 and a beta of 0.79. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

