Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Miller Industries worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 115.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

About Miller Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

