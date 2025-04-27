Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 93,444 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $444.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

