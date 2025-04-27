Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 975,028 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,513.48. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 857,054 shares of company stock worth $139,967,653 and sold 21,176,517 shares worth $582,701,109. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

