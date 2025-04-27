Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 207.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Alerus Financial stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

