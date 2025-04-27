Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 147,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after buying an additional 110,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

