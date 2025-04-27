Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

