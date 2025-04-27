Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,294 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Cardiff Oncology worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

