Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Renasant by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Renasant by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.