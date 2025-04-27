Robert W. Baird Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $652.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $759.00 to $652.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $602.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $525.99 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

