Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,500 shares, a growth of 297,525.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 566.9 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
RCKTF stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
