Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,500 shares, a growth of 297,525.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 566.9 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

RCKTF stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

