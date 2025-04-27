Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $580.00 to $582.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LII. Barclays raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $577.00.

Shares of LII opened at $526.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.01 and a 200 day moving average of $606.82. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $445.63 and a 1-year high of $682.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $124,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

