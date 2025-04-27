RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of RPC worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RPC by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in RPC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $5.05 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.27.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

