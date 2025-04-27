Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 266 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $79.60 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

