Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 53,455.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 241,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

TRDA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.