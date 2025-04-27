Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,315 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CoreCivic by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

