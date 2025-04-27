Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RxSight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,524,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in RxSight by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $14.95 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $607.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

