Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

