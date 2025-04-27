Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 438.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 334,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 31.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,553,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,624.50. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.44. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

