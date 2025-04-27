Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 6,931.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,228,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 214,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
NYSE AGL opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
