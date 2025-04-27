Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $101,000 Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MERC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Mercer International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Down 1.1 %

Mercer International stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Mercer International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MERC

Mercer International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.