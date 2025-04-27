Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $55,000 Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jones Trading raised United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other United Fire Group news, Director James Noyce bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

