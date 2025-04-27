Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $64,000 Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 68.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

