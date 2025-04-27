Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $87,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT opened at $251.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.