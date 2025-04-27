Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $52.54 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

