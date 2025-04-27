Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,722 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 178.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NAT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

