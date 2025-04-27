Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 21,850 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 5,905.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,036,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $1.57 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

