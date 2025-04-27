Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Premier by 32.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Premier by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Premier by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Stock Up 0.5 %

Premier Dividend Announcement

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -200.88 and a beta of 0.51. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premier

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.