Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 529.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $211.97 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

