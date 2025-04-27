Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $2,399,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $626.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

