Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,053 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 778,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 147,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $14,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

