Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,666 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 161.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,078.05. This represents a 22.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $411.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.71 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently -38.60%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

