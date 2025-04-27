Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 402 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Regional Management by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $477,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,415.83. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Regional Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.27. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

