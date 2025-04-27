Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,701 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,716 shares in the last quarter. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $114,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 586,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 624,878 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,976,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,809 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

