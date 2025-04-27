Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,688 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.16 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $617.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

