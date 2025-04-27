Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $788.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

