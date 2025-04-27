Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

