Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 67.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Stock Down 1.0 %

Seer stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.61. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

