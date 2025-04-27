Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

