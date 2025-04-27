Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

